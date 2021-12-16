‘Samman nidhi’ of Rs 1 crore to family of Group Capt Varun Singh: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BHOPAL: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday that a ‘Samman nidhi’ of Rs one crore would be provided to the family of late Group Capt Varun Singh who succumbed to his injuries at Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The mortal remains of Group Capt Singh who was lone survivor of the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8 that killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others was flown here on Thursday by a special plane of Air Force.

Captain Singh was on ventilator support since he was admitted to the hospital. He breathed his last during the treatment on Wednesday morning.

“We are with the family in this hour of grief. Memory of Group Captain Singh would be kept intact. In this regard, a plan will be materialized in consultation with his family. The state is proud of him and I express my homage to the brave warrior on behalf of the people of the state”, said the CM. CM also said there would be cremation of mortal remains of Group Cpt Varun Singh with state and military honours on Friday.

CM shared his views with media persons after monitoring Covid-19 vaccination programme at Sarojini Naidu Girls School Vaccination Centre at Shivaji Nagar.

