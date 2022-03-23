Sagar: WCD project officer, husband fall into Lokayukta trap

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A female officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) and her husband fell into the trap of Loyakukta police on Monday when they were taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, official sources said on Tuesday.

The Lokayukta police caught project officer of WCD Richa Dubey and her husband Sandeep Dubey when they were taking Rs 25,000 from an outsourced staffer of the same department for clearing the bills of a self-help group.

According to reports, both Richa and her husband demanded money from Sikandar Khan, a resident of Barodia Kalan village, who is working as an outsourced computer operator in WCD.

Khanís mother and wife are running a self-help group, and they submitted bills worth Rs 70,000 related to distribution of food among children of five Aganwadi centres.

Khan said that he had been working as an outsourced computer operator in the department since 2013 and that the project officer took a bribe of Rs 65,000 from him against the payment of Rs 1, 15,000 last year.

Therefore, when the officer concerned demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 again for clearing the bills of Rs 70,000 he sent a complaint to Lokayukta office in Sagar, Khan said.

No sooner had the project officer and her husband taken Rs 25,000 from him than the Lokayukta officials caught them, he added.

