MP: 2 Cyber Thugs Held, Jewellery Worth ₹1.17 Lakh Confiscated in Narmadapuram

Narmadapuram/Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were arrested for duping the people online in Satna, Rewa, Katni, Narmadapuram and Itarsi, official sources said on Saturday.

On the basis of CCTV footage the police chased the youths who were on a bike and arrested from the highway near Ashta. The youths identified themselves as Prateek Archarya (23) and Ramanuj Kaushik (22). A team, formed to arrest criminals following instructions from superintendent of police Narmadapuram Gurkaran Singh, also seized ornaments worth over Rs 1.17 lakh.

According to the police, a jeweler Jagdish Soni from Narmadapuram lodged a complaint on April 30 that two unidentified persons entered his shop and escaped with a chain and a ring. Similarly, the duo also duped the owner of Ganga Jewellers in Satna. They said that they would make payment through QR code. They showed the message that the payment was made. When the duo left the shop and Soni did not get any message, he checked his account, but money was not transferred to his account. He then filed a complaint at the police station.

According to the police, they are the residents of Bhilai. Prateek is studying hotel management in an institution in Mumbai and Manish is studying in a polytechnic college in Bhilai. Both of them said that they had learnt from YouTube how to dupe people to meet their expenses. The duo used to select jewellery through YouTube.

Afterwards, they visited the shops and made fake NEFT. They won the confidence of jewellers by showing the fake message and duped them. When the police quizzed the youths, they confessed to having committed the crime. They also said that they were involved in duping people in Narmadapuram, Itarsi and other cities.

The police also confiscated the ornaments that they took from others and presented them to the court. The police also said that footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed at 140 places.