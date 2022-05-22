Sagar: Negligence in drain cleaning will not be tolerated, says Assistant Commissioner

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation has started pre-monsoon preparation. Drainages of the city are being cleaned.

Assistant Commissioner and Health Officer of the Corporation Rajesh, while reviewing the drain cleaning works, has said that negligence will not be tolerated at any cost.

“It should be done properly. There should not be any negligence in that, otherwise strict action would be taken against the concerned if water logging is reported in monsoon,” Singh warned to officials.

According to information, main drainage lines including Sheetla Mata Mandir to Gulab Baba Mandir in Subedar ward, New Colony Jail to Pond in Madhukarshah Ward, Tehsil Office to New Colony and Police Line in Indranagar Ward to VC Bungalow, Pitambara Mata Temple to Gulab Baba Temple, Deepak Stationery to Ashok Srivastava's residence, Shiva Stationery to Cantt and District Cooperative Bank Municipal Corporation office to the pond in Vrindavan ward have been done so far.

The officials of corporation informed that two poclain machines, two JCBs, two big dumpers and tractor trolleys are engaged in cleaning works.

Singh has asked all zone and ward in-charges to remain at the work place in their respective wards during the drain cleaning work.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:26 PM IST