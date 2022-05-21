Bhopal: Sagar Institute of Science and Technology celebrates selection of students for jobs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Institute of Science and Technology organised an event, SISTec Glory 2022, to celebrate placements of students. The celebrations witnessed the presence of top 10 human resource industry stalwarts and trend setters.

Nitish Talwar, media coordinator of the institute, said SISTec Glory was a platform to celebrate placements and extend boundaries of skilling beyond horizon embedded with digital interventions. It also provides idea of work and workplace evolving in a unique way with the presence of industry experts.

Google’s Sanjeev Somasundaram, in his address, said, “Students should break their shell of comfort zone. The best part of technocrats is they are solution-oriented and look at a problem and solve it in an analytical and cognitive way”.

Microsoft’s Anuj Trivedi asked students to focus on developing next-generation technologies to create the next gentech world. Placement letters were given to more than 1,000 students along with sharing of SISTec Experience by the placed students.

As per the information from the institute, Flipkart offered the highest package of 26.5 lakh per annum to SISTec students apart from Adobe, Bharat Biotech, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Dassault Systems, Adani, Tata Steel, Samsung, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, Sopan, ACC, Ola Electric, Ultratech, Eicher, HSBC and Yardi.

Sagar Group managing director Siddharth Agrawal said, “SISTec Centre of Excellence imparts consistent industry-based training and skilling that sets up high benchmarks and makes it easier for companies to pick and choose during the selection process.”

