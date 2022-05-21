Bhopal: Dengue, malaria menace; Malaria department teams survey 1,146 houses

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view that 15,000 dengue cases were reported in the state last year, the malaria department has intensified malaria-dengue surveys in the state capital.

Measures like dengue and malaria survey, rapid test, blood-slide collection and corona prevention information have been taken on a large scale in the city, especially slum and backward areas, according to malaria department officials.

District Malaria Officer Dr Akhilesh Dubey said the campaign was being run by appointing teams in different localities for prevention of malaria.

In Bhopal district, 599 people were tested for malaria in which samples were taken for malaria test of more than 410 people from Bhopal, 104 from Berasia, Dr Dubey added.

About 44 teams have been deployed for dengue larvae surveys. In all, 1,146 houses were surveyed. Larvae were found in 39 houses. Larvae survey was done in more than 9,000 utensils at different places, in which larvae were found in only 39 utensils. Dengue larvae were destroyed by spraying tamophans solution, Dr Dubey added.

