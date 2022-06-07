Sagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner conducts surprise inspection

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Commissioner Chandrashekhar Shukla inspected various branches of the Corporation office and gave necessary instructions to the employees.

According to information, 18 employees were found absent during office hours in the inspection.

The commissioner instructed them to issue a show cause notice and transferred them to the BLC branch.

He was also instructed to shift the BLC branch, which is presently situated at the first floor, to the ground floor, so that elderly, handicapped and women coming to the office do not face problems.

The commissioner also instructed the employees to come to the office on time so that the people coming to the corporation office for their work should not face inconvenience and their work should be done soon.

He observed the process of approval of e-Naksha in Bhawan Bhoomi branch and instructed the concerned employee to do this work with utmost care. During this, he also discussed with the common citizens who came for his work.

