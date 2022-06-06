Madhya Pradesh: Sagar EPFO regional commissioner jailed in bribery case

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Satish Kumar, Sagar regional commissioner of Employee Provident Fund Organisation, who was arrested accepting Rs 5 lakh bribe, was sent to jail on Monday, said the officials.

Kumar, was arrested while accepting cash from Bidi manufacturer firm owner Anirudh Pimplapure, at his residence.

EOW, director general Ajay Sharma told Free Press that after the arrest, the sleuths searched the house and found Rs 55,000 in cash, gold jewellery and property papers. Noting incriminating was found during the searches, however, more details would come after lockers and bank accounts are scanned.

Sources informed that the commissioner had first selected the Bidi firm as a ‘best practice company’ in complying with EPFO norms.

The company was given the award on the occasion of ‘International Labour Day’, in a programme. After giving the award, the commissioner had allegedly started mounting pressure on the company to pay Rs 10 lakh to prepare a proper report of the company.The firm owner approached EOW and filed a complaint.

On Sunday the 20 member team of two units Sagar and Jabalpur caught commissioner accepting Rs 5 lakh, the first instalment of the bribe amount, from Pimplapure at his residence.