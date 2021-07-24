Sagar: Man arrested for killing his ex-wife’s husband

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a man, who had allegedly killed his ex-wife’s husband in Sagar district, sources said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Devilal, 27, a resident of Madaiya Mafi village of Khurai block, was reportedly infuriated because of the second marriage of his ex-wife.

According to information, Devi’s ex-wife Krishna Kushwaha had got married with Raghuraj Kushwaha on June 26. The reception was held at Ghorat village of Khurai Block on July 15.

Though Devi was not invited to the reception, he intruded in the celebration. When family members went to sleep, he went to the roof where Raghuraj Kushwaha was sleeping. Devi slit the throat of Raghuvraj with a knife and escaped.

As Devi had opposed the second marriage of his ex-wife, he was the prime suspect in the case.

Sub-divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Kerketta said the accused was hiding himself in Indore. “He had changed his name and was working with a private firm as a labourer. He has been arrested and has also confessed the crime,” Kerketta told journalists.