Sagar Group donates Rs 11 lakh to support Anganwadis in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Sagar Group pledged to adopt as many as 10 anganwadis of Bhopal and donated an amount of Rs 11 lakh, according to information received on Tuesday.

As per Nitish Talwar, media coordinator of the group, the amount has been donated to support and adopt Anganwadi Abhiyan.

Sagar Group’s managing director Siddharth Sudhir Agrawal handed over the cheque to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a ceremonial event organised at Ashoka Garden on Tuesday.

As per information, the group has also donated bags and nutritious food packets along with the amount.

Managing director Siddharth Sudhir Agrawal said that the group has donated food packets and adopted 10 anganwadis to enrich the anganwadi system in Bhopal.

“The group also runs a full-fledged free education school Sagar Vidya Niketan with free mid-day meals to impact over 1000 students and 400 families of Sikandarabad”, he added.

Apart from this, actor Akshay Kumar has also donated Rs 1 crore and adopted 50 anganwadis, The Chief Minister informed.

Read Also Bhopal: Digital studios in all divisions to record video lectures for colleges