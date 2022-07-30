Sagar gaffe: Covid vaccine with single syringe students’ blood test reports normal, no abnormality found

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Incubation period of viruses is different and their growth remains maximum during the incubation period. Therefore, all the 45 students who were vaccinated with a single syringe in private school, Sagar, should be monitored for at least a month, opine doctors.

A vaccinator allegedly used a single syringe to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 39 children at a private school in Sagar city. The report of the blood tests of the students has come back normal and no abnormality has been found. The samples were taken immediately after the incident of them being administered anti-coronavirus vaccine doses from a single syringe had come to the fore. Former medical superintendent Hamidia Hospital Dr ID Chaurasia said, “Though, test reports of these 45 students have come out to be normal but as incubation period of viruses are different so these students should be monitored for one month. After one month, their blood samples should again be taken for a test.”

Speaking on the same lines Dr AK Shrivastava, former medical superintendent of Hamidia Hospital said, “Blood samples of these students should again be collected after a month to check for the presence of any other viruses. Virus strains appear immediately in blood samples but to be on safer side, the students should undergo blood tests again after one month.”

Incubation period is the time elapsed between exposure to a pathogenic organism, a chemical, or radiation, and when symptoms and signs are first apparent. Health care professionals and government officials use this period to decide how long a person needs to stay away from others during an outbreak. The incubation period is different for every condition.

On Wednesday, a nursing student was pressed into service for vaccination at a private school and he administered anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to 45 students with a single syringe.

Shocked parents keep tab on their child’s health; Health dept in touch with parents

Fear psychosis gripped the parents whose wards were vaccinated with a single syringe at a private school in Sagar. Parents are in a state of shock but they do not have any other option but to quietly watch the health of their wards.

Such fear includes the fear of getting infected from other diseases, fear of the spread of infection, social isolation and loss of near and dear ones. These issues have further led to the onset or worsening of their anxiety, depression, grief and psychosis, etc.

However, the health department is in regular touch with parents to know about the health of children. Their blood samples were collected for a test but were found to be normal. But, even though parents looked tense about the side effects of the incident.

Free Press tried to contact the parents and they spoke in fact.

Akshay Jain, a parent, said, “My child is not consuming any food for the last three days. Initially, I was under the impression that it may be the fever of covid vaccine but it remains for one day. I am observing his health.”

Mohammed Irfan, another parent said, “We do not have any option but to wait and watch. Mistakes happened. Parents can only observe the health of the wards after vaccination. Such mistakes are beyond our control. It shows big lapses on part of the administration but we cannot do anything.”

Dinesh Namdev, one more parent said, “The Health department had phoned and asked about the health of my child. Even though the blood test came normal but parents are in tension. We do not have any option but to monitor the health of our wards. Teachers were in the room but they did not notice that the dustbin was not there so the vaccinator was depositing the needles.”