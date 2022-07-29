Sagar Smart city wins the Solutions Challenge and Inclusive Award

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Sagar smart city received Solutions Challenge and Inclusive Cities Award 2022 in the Implemented Solutions category. The final results came out on Tuesday. The national-level event was organised under the banner of United Nations India, National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), NITI Aayog, Atal Innovation Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Assis Tech Foundation.

Sagar Smart City participated in this award competition under the theme "Policy and Governance". Sagar Smart City was selected in the first phase of this competition in June for developing smart innovation and technological solutions.

Sagar Smart City Secretary Rajat Gupta gave the presentation to the jury on July 21. The jury members comprised experts and representatives from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, NIUA, UN-Habitat India and others.

The winner was chosen for the work done by integrating smart innovations, ideas, and technical solutions. And what made Sagar stand out under this award is inclusive and accessible development, a safe city especially for persons with disabilities, women and the elderly by adopting technological solutions.

Sagar will also get an opportunity to showcase its work at international forums with consultation and technical assistance by experts.