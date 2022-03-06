Sagar: Commissioner inspects under-construction Fire City Station, MRF plant

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner RP Ahirwar on Saturday inspected the City Fire Station and Material Recovery Facility Plant being constructed by Smart City near Kakaganj Muktidham here, along with the engineers of Smart City and Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, Ahirwar, gave suggestions to the concerned engineers of the fire station and MRF plant to make the fire station convenient.

He talked to the officials of MPEB over a phone call and asked them to provide electricity connection at the site.

Notably, the fire lorries with advanced facilities will be available at the station and a control room is also to being built here for the operation of fire brigade, in which modern technology will be used and a training center for fire personnel will also be built.

On the other hand, waste items like waste paper, plastic, cloth, cardboard and wrappers will be recycled at the center. The raw material will be collected from the waste pickers and will be recycled into useful items.

Later he reached Kakaganj Muktidham, and gave instructions to the concerned officers to immediately level and clean the piles of soil and debris inside Muktidham and start other development works proposed in it soon.

At the same time, he directed them to remove the pipes lying in the drain on the side of Muktidham immediately and clean the piles of ballast and sand attached to the wall of Muktidham on the side of the road. He directed to impose a fine of Rs 5,000 against the concerned zone in-charge.

