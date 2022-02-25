Sagar: Arya asks agencies to speed up pace of work

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Deepak Arya directed the officials of construction agencies on Thursday to speed up the pace development projects.

As winter is over and the weather is clear, work can be done for 24 hours, besides number of workers should be increased to finish the stone-pitching job, he said.

He issued the directive at a meeting in which commissioner of municipal corporation RP Ahirwar and chief executive officer of Smart City Rahul Singh Rajput.

Arya together with Ahirwar and Rajput was reviewing the work of Lakha Banjara Lake.

Arya took feedback on the progress of each work and directed the agencies to complete the job in time.

Labourers may be required to work day and night, he said adding that stone-pitching on embankment takes a lot of time.

For that reason, it is necessary to work day and night to finish the job in time and, if necessary, more people should be engaged to complete the target.

He also directed the officials to remove grass from the lake so that wetness may dissipate and that the construction of boundary around the lake should begin in a week.

Representatives of the construction agencies said that the embankment work was on the verge of completion and whatever is left would soon be completed.

Collector said that the work of construction of Ghats should begin in those places where the embankment work has been finished.

Arya said that there should be no compromise on quality of work which should be completed on time and negligence would not be tolerated.

If there is any problem it should be brought to the notice of the administration so that it can be immediately solved, Arya further said.

