Safety & security to women is our first priority, says MP CM Kamal Nath

Bhopal: To provide safety and security to women is our first priority. One of the important promises of our Vachan Patra is about our concern for our sisters and daughters, tweeted the chief minister Kamal Nath, on Wednesday.

The tweet is the reflection of the Hyderabad incident, the CM did not want that such an incident ever takes place on the soil of state.

He wanted to give a wakeup call to the security forces and also to assure the women of the state that the state government is firm on its commitment to provide safety and security.

In the tweet he criticised the ignorance of the previous government towards taking the preventive measures in women safety.

‘This is also true that for last many years the state had earned bad name in the country and now we had start to wash the stains,” he stated.

“We don’t believe in raising slogans, false declarations and campaigns, we believe in doing works.The state government is regularly monitoring and also working to keep eye on the law breakers and trying to get punished such miscreants,” he said.

He instructed the police administration not to work carelessly when it comes to women’s safety. The incidents of carelessness will not be tolerated. He directed the department to run campaign against the offenders.

He asked them to ensure security arrangements at school, college hostels and at such places where women are working, “If any incident is reported the official concerned should take speedy and strict action.”