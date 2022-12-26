RT-PCR tests: No sample collection at 90 percent centres in state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If one goes by recent figures, 90% of centres are not receiving samples for RT-PCR tests. Samples for RT-PCR tests are collected at 1,111 fever clinics in the state, which are then sent to laboratories for tests. On Sunday, only 110 samples were collected for tests in the state.

District hospitals are also centres for samples collection in the state. Tests are carried out at centres where laboratories are available, according to health department officials.

However, testing is major concerned after outbreak of Covid resurgence in China.

In Bhopal, tests are being carried at AIIMS, state virology laboratory (Gandhi Medical College Hospital), Bhopal Memorial Health and Research Centre (BMHRC).

Dr Vandana Khare, joint director health, said, “Samples are being collected at 1,111 fever clinics in the state. Number of collection centres will be increased as per need. Main focus of health department has been on tests.”

At present, fever clinics are sufficient for collection of samples for confirmation of Covid cases. People should approach for Covid confirmation in case they have symptoms, Dr Khare added.

CMHO Dr Prabhkar Tiwari said, “Testing has not been stopped anywhere.” Civil surgeon Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “Samples collection for RT-PCR are being collected at JP Hospital.”