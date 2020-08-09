RSS disagrees with celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, calls it against ideology

The state government did not arrange any function for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Sunday. Nor BJP organised any event on the day.
Celebrating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is against the RSS’s ideology.
Every year on August 9, the day is celebrated across the world.
Nevertheless, according to people with rightist ideology, celebrating the day is a conspiracy of the leftists to separate the indigenous people from Hinduism.
For that reason, the Sangh does not celebrate the day. As the head of RSS is in Bhopal and as the right-wingers are opposed to celebrating the day, the state government did not arrange any event.
In view of that, the politicians associated with the Sangh and with the BJP did not greet anyone on the occasion.
According to sources in the Sangh, all Indians are from India. Since every Indian belongs to this country, there happens to be no reason for celebrating the day.
According to Sangh leaders, the day is celebrated to encourage strife in the Indian society.
In December 1994, the United Nations General Assembly first pronounced that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples would be celebrated on August 9 every year.
August 9 was chosen, because the first meeting of the Working Group of Indigenous People was held on that day in 1982.
Prachar Pramukh of RSS in Madhya Chhetra, Narendra Jain, said the Sangh believes in SC/ST category, because the Constitution has approved it.
Celebrating the day encourages split in the society, and researches have clearly shown that the Aryans belonged to India, Jain said.
On the other hand, many people have tried to establish that the Aryans were outsiders, Jain said, adding that, all Indians are from India.
Nonetheless, MPCC president Kamal Nath organised a virtual rally on the day.
