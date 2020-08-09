RSS disagrees with celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day, calls it against ideology

The state government did not arrange any function for the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on Sunday. Nor BJP organised any event on the day.

Celebrating the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is against the RSS’s ideology.

Every year on August 9, the day is celebrated across the world.

Nevertheless, according to people with rightist ideology, celebrating the day is a conspiracy of the leftists to separate the indigenous people from Hinduism.

For that reason, the Sangh does not celebrate the day. As the head of RSS is in Bhopal and as the right-wingers are opposed to celebrating the day, the state government did not arrange any event.

In view of that, the politicians associated with the Sangh and with the BJP did not greet anyone on the occasion.

According to sources in the Sangh, all Indians are from India. Since every Indian belongs to this country, there happens to be no reason for celebrating the day.

According to Sangh leaders, the day is celebrated to encourage strife in the Indian society.