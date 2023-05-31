Rs 222-crore Kolar six-lane project MLA pulls up construction agency for slow work

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local MLA Rameshwar Sharma pulled up construction agency for slow pace of Kolar six-lane project. At a review meeting held on Tuesday, Sharma said that the agency was taking undue advantage of the cooperation and patience of people.

Roads have been dug at many places but the agency does not have enough resources to build the road. “How will 15-kilometre road be made on the basis of one plant and one sensor paver machine (of 3.5 metres)?” he asked.

“This method is not correct. Till date, traffic diversion indicator boards have not been installed by the agency and not a single guard has not been deputed for traffic control. The responsibility of making existing route navigable mentioned in tender rules has not been followed,” he added.

The agency is dependent on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for removal of encroachment debris. The work of Rs 222- crore project is to be completed by November 11, 2023 but the way the agency is working, it seems that it is difficult to complete it on time, he said.

The biggest problem is lack of coordination among departments involved in road construction. The MLA asked PWD executive engineer Avanendra Singh and SDO Deepak Bhandari present at the meeting whether they were satisfied with the work of construction company? Can the work be completed on time? The answer was no.

Hearing this, MLA Sharma asked to officials to issue notice to construction company. Sharma said that road should be constructed simultaneously at five places from Kolar Tirahe to Gol Jod. “Get three construction agencies for 24-hour work. Separate teams for water and sewage work of PWD, discom, BMC should be looked into it so that any problem coming in way of road construction can be dealt with on time.”

