Rs 19,000 crore subsidy to power companies not yet released by Madhya Pradesh government

Bhopal: Resentment among employees of the power department is growing day by day. The state government has not paid the subsidy amount of Rs 19,000 crore to the power companies which could land them into grave trouble.

Employees of the energy department, under the banner of the Madhya Pradesh United Forum for Power Employees and Engineers, have written a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan seeking time to discuss the problems being faced by the power companies.

“Non-payment of the subsidy amount of Rs 19,000 crore by the state government has created a financial crisis in the power companies. Because of this situation, payment to the NTPC and other power generating companies could not be done,” said the convener of the power forum, VKS Parihar.

The power sector is already in danger because of the privatisation process started by the Union government. Adding insult to injury, the state government has not paid Rs 19,000 crore to the power companies. Now, the officials were demanding recovery from common consumers to increase the revenue of the power companies, he said.

“If the government doesn’t invite us for a discussion within 15 days, the power employees will be forced to start a protest, leading to serious consequences,” he added.