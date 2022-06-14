Rewa: Rahul Gautam declared BJP-supported candidate

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): BJP on Tuesday declared 14 candidates including Rahul Gautam as BJP supported candidates for district panchayat elections.

Gautam is a former vice president of district panchayat Rewa and is also vice president of Rewa district BJP. He is contesting from Ward Number 27.

The BJP supported candidates are Mithila Devi, Rekha Singh, Pranay Singh, Nisha Saket, Vishambhar Patel, Pannabai Prajapati and other candidates.

Sources said that Gautam has informed senior party leaders including district BJP president that he would contest the election. Soon after filing nomination, he launched his campaign.

Following a meeting, the district BJP committee shortlisted the names and declared 14 names as BJP-supported candidates.