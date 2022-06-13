Madhya Pradesh: 3 die of food poisoning in Rewa, CM mourns

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons, including a 5-year-old child, died due to food poisoning in Rewa on Monday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in his tweet, expressed grief on deaths of children. After Mandla district, it is now Rewa District where people have died due to food poisoning in Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister has wished for speedy recovery of people undergoing treatment in the hospital.

A five-member team of the health department conducted door-to-door treatment by camping for a week. The patients were taken to Sirmaur Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Medical College, Rewa, hospital through ambulance.

Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp said three deaths were reported from June 7-13. Two of them are over 75 years of age and one child is 5-year-old. We organised health check-up camp and conducted water testing so there is no water contamination. They complained of health problems after having food at a wedding. “Five to six people were hospitalised during this period and three died,” he added.

On May 29, as many as 97 children suffered from food poisoning after eating 'pani puri' at a fair in Mandla district. All the victims consumed the spicy snack from the same shop on May 28 evening at the fair organised in the tribal-dominated Singarpur area, where people from various nearby villages had come for purchases.