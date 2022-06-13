Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Blade attack main accused to be booked under NSA, Home minister

Prime accused, Badshah Baig | Free Press

FP News Service

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

After media outcry and huge public resentment over the outrageous blade attack incident of Bhopal, the Shivraj government has swung into action cracking down on the accused.

Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra speaking to the media on Monday affirmed that the main accused in the case –Badshah Baig, will be booked under National Security Act.

To add, besides highlighting the atrocious incident took place in the heart of Madhya Pradesh capital, Free Press (digital) had on Sunday highlighted the fact that the main accused in the attack, Badshah Baig, is a hardened criminal and has 32 cases against him lodged in nine police stations on the city.

Following a tiff over eve –teasing with a woman on June 9, Baig had assaulted the woman with a sharp blade inflicting a severe injury on her face. The woman had later got 118 stitches on her face.

The Home minister further added that a Special Investigation Team led by the Director General of Police has been formed and the DGP will oversee the presentation of challan in the court as well so that the guilty could be punished at the earliest in the trial, said the minister.

Seema Solanki, the blade attack victim | Free Press

Administration had on Sunday demolished houses (shanties) of two accused in Roshanpura square area. Besides Baig, two accused are minor.

The police had arrested the trio on Saturday late evening.

The Chief Minister SHivraj Singh Chouhan had personally visited the home of the victim. Besides enquiring about her health and he handed Rs one lakh as assistance.