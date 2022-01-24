Rewa: Murder accused, villagers attack police team; four police personnel injure

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four police personnel from Satna district suffered severe injuries after they were attacked by a group of villagers including murder and robbery accused in Rewa district late Sunday evening, police sources said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kandi village in Rewa district. The police have registered a case against villagers and started further investigation.

According to reports, a group of miscreants attacked two persons including a woman at Hinota village and looted goats on January 18. As one of the persons identified as Lakhan had sustained serious injuries, he died during treatment.

During course of investigation, the police established the identities of the accused and on Sunday, they raided Kandi village situated under Laur police station of Rewa district.

The accused along with villagers attacked the police and also robbed them off.

The police personnel, somehow, managed to escape from there and rushed to the local police station.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Navneet Bhasin said that a case had been registered against the assailants. “We are also preparing criminal records of villagers, and strict action will be taken against all of them,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 04:30 PM IST