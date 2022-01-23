Rewa: EOW raids on multiple premises of PWD employee, seize disproportionate assets of Rs 1.5 crore

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided various premises of a Public Works Department (PWD) time-keeper Pannalal Shukla in Rewa on Sunday, an official said.

Shukla is posted in Hanumana town in the district.

Superintendent of Police (SP), EOW, Virendra Jain said that the team had seized disproportionate assets worth Rs 1.5 crore and more assets were likely to be found as the raid and the estimation process were going on.

Jain further said that the action was taken after a complaint about the disproportionate assets and its verification.

Nine land registries, including those in the names his son and wife, were confiscated from his places in addition to one four-wheeler and four motorcycles, Jain said.

“Search is underway and the value of the total recoveries will be known once the process gets over. Assets worth around Rs 1.5 crore have been found so far, Jain said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 05:06 PM IST