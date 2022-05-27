Rewa: ITI College to be opened in Deotalab

Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Speaker in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Girish Gautam along with party workers from his home constituency met with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at CM House in Bhopal, recently.

According to information, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured Gautam that an ITI college will be opened in Deotalab.

Confirming the news, District vice president of BJP Rahul Gautam expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan and Gautam.

He said that ITI College in Deotalab would surely be helpful to the youths of the area, who are aspiring for technical courses.