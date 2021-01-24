RETURN OF WINTER? Sharp drop in day temperature in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: There was a sharp drop in the day temperature in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the western region in comparison to the eastern region, on Sunday. The drop ranged up to 7.0 degrees Celsius in the state. Gwalior recorded visibility below 50 metres, which was the lowest in the state. Pachmarhi recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius.
GD Mishra, senior meteorological department officer, attributed this drop in the day temperature to dry winds from the north-west region. The temperature will further fall in the days to come.
Indore recorded a drop of 2.4 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 10.6 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a drop of 3.3 degrees Celsius in the day temperature, which settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 11.1 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a marginal rise, while it recorded a drop of 2.5 degrees Celsius at 27.8 degrees Celsius.
Otherwise, the temperature continued to soar at most places in Madhya Pradesh. Khandwa recorded a rise of 2.0 degrees Celsius in the night temperature, which settled at 13.4 degrees Celsius. Around 3.5 degrees Celsius rise was recorded in the night temperature at Damoh, Jabalpur and Umaria. Damoh recorded 12.0 degrees as the night temperature after a rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Jabalpur recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius as the night temperature after a rise of 3.5 degrees Celsius and Umaria recorded 10.0 degrees Celsius after a rise of 3.6 degree Celsius. Khajuraho recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius and Rewa recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius as the night temperature.