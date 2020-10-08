Retreating monsoon to showers relief in MP  

Short-lived spells of light rain in districts especially in Eastern region brought relief from humid and sultry weather on Thursday. The shortfall due to poor rains in the first few days of October is likely to make up in this wet spell. It also stands a chance to go above normal. However, it is a short-lived spell of light rain. Weatherman said that it is the stage of withdrawal of monsoon and onset of winter in Madhya Pradesh.

Various divisions like Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Rewa and Satna witnessed light rain at a time when monsoon is on verge of withdrawal.

Weather man attributed this spell of light rain to the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal and it ultimately intensified to depression over the Central Bay of Bengal. Various districts of the said divisions are likely to experience rain in the next 24 hours.

The spread of rain belt will increase to cover most parts of East Madhya Pradesh as it is adjacent to Chhattisgarh state which has been more affected with this development at the weather front.

Senior official of Meteorological department GD Mishra said, “Rain activities are just because of the low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal. It is not very heavy rain. It will be a short spell of light rain and then the onset of winter in Madhya Pradesh as it is the stage of monsoon withdrawal from the state. So there will not be much rain in the state. It is light in nature and for a short period specially in eastern region of the state.”