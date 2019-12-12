Religious preacher arrested for raping 3 minor Dalit girls in Satna

BHOPAL: On the pretext to get rid from the Kal Sarp Dosh, a 55-year-old Katha Vachak allegedly sexually assaulted three Dalit sisters in Satna district.

The Katha Vachak (religious preacher) identified as Narayan Swarup Tripathi was arrested in Maihar Dehat (Nadan) police station area after being booked for sexual assault/rape of the three teenage sisters aged 17, 15 and 14 years inside their house.

The shocking incident happened on Monday, when the parents of the victim girls requested the katha vachak to perform rituals for addressing the Kal Sarp Dosh in their horoscopes.

He called the three sisters one by one in a room in the name of performing rituals and then allegedly outraged the modesty of the girls.

The matter came to light when the victims’ father returned home on Monday night.

The three sisters along with their parents subsequently went to the Maihar Dehat (Nadan) police station on Tuesday afternoon and reported the matter.

A case was registered against the religious preacher for sexual assault/rape under IPC sections, besides provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 and the SC/ST (Atrocities Protection Act).

Police station in-charge of Maihar Dehat (Nadan) Bhupendra Mani Pandey informed, “The religious preacher was brought for questioning on Tuesday night and after detailed questioning he was arrested on Wednesday.”