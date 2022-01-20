Ratlam: Suran village backs to normal after administration swings into action

Surana (Ratlam): A day after local administration and police assured safety and security to villagers, the situation in Surana village slowly returned to normal on Thursday.

A temporary police outpost 13 members staff including a sub-inspector (SI) has been set up. Besides, the administration also demolished six shops constructed on government land. The encroachment near Tejaji temple was also removed.

Notably, Hindu families of the village had put up their houses on sale, accusing Muslim community of harassment. They also blamed police and administration for paying heed towards their grievances.

After the news of planned mass migration of Hindu families spread like wildfire, the district collector and superintendent of police (SP) visited the village on Wednesday and held a conversation with the villagers.

According to information, six habitual troublemakers including Mayur Khan, Sheru alias Sher Ali and Haider Ali have also been externed from the village.

As the district administration and police swung into action, the local residents have now started removing the ‘House for Sale’ message from their walls.

Sources said that the administration is also planning to install CCTV cameras across the village to keep an eye on every nuke and corner.

