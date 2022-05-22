Ramji Shrivastava appointed as new Seoni SP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Additional police commissioner Bhopal Ramji Shrivastava (DD-95), is appointed as a superintendent of police Seoni, the orders issued on Sunday.

On May 3rd in alleged mob lynching, of the two tribals, included Sampat Batti and Dhansa Singh were allegedly killed by a group of saffron outfit members on suspicion of their being involved in cow slaughter and sale of beef.

On May 14th the state government issued the orders to remove the SP Kumar Pratik, since then the post was vacant. Almost after seven days the government appointed a new SP.

On the same day May 14th the state government ordered the removal of the whole police staff of police station Kurrai and police post Badalpur.

As many as 35 police personnel including police station in-charge of Kurrai have been removed from the police station and police post Badalpar.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:26 PM IST