Rajgarh: Collector attends TLM fair, teachers, students display models

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Harsh Dixit attended the Teaching/Learning Materials Fair in Rajgarh where the students of Jan Shiksha Kendras had organized an exhibition on Saturday in the premises of Resource Coordinator.

The students and the teachers had put on display several models from Science, Language, Environment and Mathematics subjects, based on the theme ‘Best from Waste’.

Dixit said, “The future of the students is in the hands of their teachers. They need to mould the kids into better beings.”

He urged the teachers to exhibit their teaching models and learning materials at the fait too for the students to learn better.

The teachers and students of 117 schools of 113 Jan Shiksha Kendras displayed models related to science and environment including harm of smoking, respiratory system and Hindi language origin.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:21 AM IST