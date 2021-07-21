Raisen: Cultural remains of early stone-age going back to 1.5 million years discovered in Madhya Pradesh district

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cultural remains of early stone-age going back to 1.5 million years have been discovered in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, said former Joint Director General, Archaeological Survey of India, SB Ota.

He made the statement in a lecture on, ‘Inquiries into Deep Human History: Investigations of Acheulian Sites around Tikoda and Damdongri District Raisen, Madhya Pradesh’. Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal, organised its annual lecture on Tuesday.

Ota said that in last two decades, there is headway in prehistoric research particularly to understand the earliest stone-age cultural remains, that is, Acheulian cultural remains of the Indian subcontinent.

“It is now well established that our earliest stone age cultural remains go back to 1.5 million years. One such pocket is in Central India, which has been excavated in Raisen district for last couple of years,” says Ota, former director of IGRMS.