Raisen: Bus, four-wheeler collides head on, two killed

Raisen/Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed after a passenger bus and a four-wheeler collided head on in Raisen late Friday night, a police official said.

The accident took place in front of the Green Hotel in Sanchi.

According to reports, the bus was coming from Vidisha, while the four-wheeler was heading towards Vidisha from Bhopal.

The incident led to a traffic jam on the busy national highway. Acting on information, a police team led by Sanchi police station in-charge rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic.

Police said that two persons had died on spot and many others suffered serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as Shakti Singh Thakur, a resident of Pipariya Khurd village and Mangal Singh, a resident of Khudel in Indore.

Published on: Saturday, March 05, 2022, 10:54 AM IST