Rain likely in some parts, but no respite from heat wave in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Some parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience rain, while others may continue to remain in the grip of heat wave, said the meteorological department. The districts which are likely to experience rain activities include Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Katni, and Anuppur, according to the department officials.

Orange alert for severe heat wave has been issued for Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa and Sagar divisions and districts including Ratlam, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Khandwa, and Khargone in the next 24 hours.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 25.0 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclonic circulation is over south interior Karnataka and adjoining areas. It is extending up to 5.8 Km above mean Sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Circulation is over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab.

A trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation to foothills of East Uttar Pradesh. Another north south trough is extending from Bihar to south Tamil Nadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and interior Karnataka.

Cities day temp(deg/cel)

Nowgong 45.5

Sidhi 45.0

Gwalior 44.3

Khargone 44.0

Khajuraho 44.0

Damoh 43.8

Tikamgarh 43.5

Raisen 43.4

Rewa 43.2

Khandwa 43.1

Rajgarh 43.0

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:54 PM IST