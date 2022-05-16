e-Paper Get App
Home / Bhopal / Rain likely in some parts, but no respite from heat wave in Madhya Pradesh

Rain likely in some parts, but no respite from heat wave in Madhya Pradesh

Orange alert for Gwalior, Chambal,  Rewa and Sagar divisions

Staff Reporter | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

Bikers trying to shield themselves from scorching heat in Bhopal on Monday | FP
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Some parts of Madhya Pradesh may experience rain, while others may continue to remain in the grip of heat wave, said the meteorological department. The districts which are likely to experience rain activities include Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Chhatarpur, Panna, Damoh, Katni, and Anuppur, according to the department officials.

Orange alert for severe heat wave has been issued for Gwalior, Chambal,  Rewa and Sagar divisions and  districts including Ratlam, Rajgarh, Bhopal, Khandwa, and Khargone in the next 24 hours.

At the temperature front, Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 42.7 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 29.0 degree Celsius. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius while it recorded a minimum temperature of 25.0 degree Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, the cyclonic circulation is over south interior Karnataka and adjoining areas. It is extending up to 5.8 Km above mean Sea level tilting southwestwards with height. Circulation is over central Pakistan and adjoining parts of Punjab.

A trough is extending from this cyclonic circulation to foothills of East Uttar Pradesh. Another north south trough is extending from Bihar to south Tamil Nadu across north Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and interior Karnataka.

  • Cities                            day temp(deg/cel)

  • Nowgong                    45.5

  • Sidhi                             45.0

  • Gwalior                       44.3

  • Khargone                   44.0

  • Khajuraho                  44.0

  • Damoh                        43.8

  • Tikamgarh                  43.5

  • Raisen                         43.4

  • Rewa                            43.2

  • Khandwa                    43.1

  • Rajgarh                       43.0

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:54 PM IST