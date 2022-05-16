Bhopal: Ensure smooth drinking water supply in city, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhopal VS Choudhary Kolsani to make necessary arrangements for smooth drinking water distribution in Bhopal city immediately.

Clean drinking water should be provided as soon as the sanitation and improvement work related to the pipeline is completed, instructed the CM.

Chouhan also asked the BMC commissioner Kolsani to make the general public aware through the media about the arrangement of drinking water and other alternative arrangements made for the citizens in the colonies through tankers. The common man should not have problems with drinking water. Chouhan directed to give a report of the action taken to the CMO (Chief Minister's Office).

Chief Minister gave these instructions to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner this morning during a plantation at Smart Udyan located in Shyamala Hills.

Earlier, BJP MP Pragya Thakur had taken the BMC commissioner to task after she got complaints from citizens.

Congress too had staged a protest on Sunday at the BMC office. Citizens from several localities had complained that they could not get drinking water through alternative supply that the BMC claimed.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 01:58 PM IST