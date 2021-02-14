Rain, hailstorm likely in southern Madhya Pradesh for next two days

BHOPAL: Scattered rain activity accompanied by hail is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday in the southern parts of Madhya Pradesh. According to the weatherman, a western disturbance is seen over north Pakistan adjoining Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation lies over north central Maharashtra at the lower levels. A low-level trough is extending from the South-East Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to north central Maharashtra. Madhya Pradesh will have a cumulative impact with cloudy weather.

On the temperature front, the day, as well as night, temperature soared barring a few places in the state. Weatherman attributed the rise in temperature to a change in the wind pattern to southerly winds.

With a rise of 1.2 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature in Bhopal rose to 32.4 degrees Celsius, while the night temperature stood at 16.0 degrees Celsius after seeing a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a day temperature of 30.3 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.9 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 16.0 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise. Khandwa recorded 34.1 degrees Celsius, while Naugaon recorded 30.0 degrees Celsius.

Nights getting warmer

As far as night temperature is concerned, Sagar recorded 16.7 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.7 degrees Celsius; it was the highest in the state. Rewa recorded 9.6 degrees Celsius , the lowest in the state. The minimum temperature in Umaria was 9.9 degrees Celsius. Seoni and Narsingpur recorded 15.0 degrees Celsius each. Sidhi and Tikamgarh recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius and 12.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, while Jabalpur recorded 12.3 degrees Celsius. Betul recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius. Guna recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, while Ratlam recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.