Rain and thundershowers likely in some Madhya Pradesh areas

BHOPAL: Rain and thundershowers are expected to continue off and on over the region until February 24. Contrasting weather will be seen over east and west Madhya Pradesh. A few good spells of rain are being forecast for Sidhi, Satna, Panna, Umaria and Shahdol. On the other hand, Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ratlam, Khargone, Khandwa, Shivpuri and Gwalior will remain dry. At the same time, west and central Madhya Pradesh will remain dry.

The reason for these spells of rain will be an east-west trough, which is extending from the northern plains to Jharkhand across north-east Madhya Pradesh and north Chhattisgarh. Moreover, south-easterly humid winds from the Bay of Bengal will increase moisture over the region.

On the temperature front, in central India, an anti-cyclone is prevailing over west Madhya Pradesh. Due to this, the weather will remain warm and sunny over Madhya Pradesh and other neighbouring states. Meanwhile, day temperatures in west Madhya Pradesh will settle 3.0 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius above normal.

How the mercury moved

Pachmarhi recorded 7.8 degrees Celsius as its night temperature after a drop of 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Gwalior recorded 9.2 degrees Celsius as its night temperature after a drop of 2.0 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded a day temperature of 29.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded a night temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius after a marginal rise in temperature. Indore recorded 29.4 degrees Celsius after a rise of 1.7 degrees Celsius, while it recorded 14.2 degrees Celsius night temperature after a marginal rise. Khandwa recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius after a rise of 2.6 degrees Celsius.