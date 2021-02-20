Madhya Pradesh: WEATHER UPDATE: Night temperature drops across state as clouds disappear

Bhopal: Night temperature reduced across the state on Friday night. Maximum drop ranged up to 3.4 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department attributed the drop to western disturbance and disappearance of clouds.

Bhopal recorded drop of 2.8 degrees in night temperature and settled at 12.2 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius with marginal drop.

Raisen recorded drop of 3.4 degrees and settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius while Rewa recorded drop of 2.4 degrees in night temperature that settled at 9.6 degrees Celsius.

Damoh recorded drop of 2.5 degrees and settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur recorded drop of 2.6 degrees and settled at 12 degrees Celsius. Umaria recorded minimum temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees. Shajapur recorded minimum temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius after drop of 2 degrees. Guna recorded drop of 2 degrees in night temperature that settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius.