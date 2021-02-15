WEATHER UPDATE: Madhya Pradesh sees warm night as minimum temperature remains high at most places

Bhopal: Temperature continued to be high in the state on Sunday night. Mandla recorded rise of 9.2 degrees in night temperature and settled at 19.8 degrees Celsius. It was highest rise in night temperature in Madhya Pradesh.
According to meteorological department, Dhar recorded minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius while Hoshangabad reported 17.4 degrees Celsius. Narsinghpur recorded minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius. Sagar recorded minimum temperature 15.8 degrees Celsius.
Chhindwara recorded minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius. Bhopal recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius with drop of 1.6 degrees. Indore recorded 15.2 degrees Celsius after marginal drop of 0.8 degree.
Khargone recorded minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius. Ratlam recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius after marginal rise while Shajapur and Khandwa recorded 14.4 degrees Celsius each. Khandwa recorded rise of one degree Celsius while Shajpur recorded rise of 0.8 degree.
Besides, low temperature recorded few parts. Rewa recorded 9.6 degree Celsius while Pachmarhi recorded 10.2 degree Celsius and Datia recorded 11.2 degree Celsius. Gwalior recorded 11.1 degree Celsius.