UNEASY NIGHT IN INDORE: Rise in night temperature brings unusual warmth, expect no relief in day temperature

Indore: Warm winds coupled with rise in night temperature turned the weather itchy and made it difficult for the citizens to face April like weather in February. The night temperature crossed 15 degrees Celsius mark, making it uncomfortable.

Due to western disturbance in state’s northern part, the day temperature too will increase on Saturday. No major change in night temperature is expected, though. According to meteorological department, temperature on Friday night was 15.3 degrees Celsius which was 4 degrees above the normal while the day temperature on Friday at 30.3 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.

“Felt like it is already summer even before Holi festival. Change in temperature is also affecting our health as we are already hit by the pandemic virus,” said dentist Dr Navneet Sharma. Marketing executive Neha Jain said, “It is stifling for me to stay in house for long time. Increasing temperature has been creating trouble for those going out in day time.”

“Under influence of a trough in lower level easterlies, light rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely over southern parts of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh. Light rainfall, thundershowers at isolated places are likely over Odisha and Marathwada on February 16-17. There are chances of light rain in Indore region as well from February 17-19.