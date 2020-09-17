Railopolis for you: Pay for facilities at railway stations

Habibganj railway station will be one of 1,050 railway stations where passengers will have to pay user charges. The railway department will levy user charge to redevelop railway stations to cope with increase in footfalls. Habibganj Railway station redevelopment is likely to complete by 2020 while others are expected finish it by 2024.

The User Development Fee (UDF) is part of the tax paid by air passengers. UDF is charged at various airports and the rate of UDF varies from airport to airport based on several factors. Railways plan to levy user fee across nearly 1,050 railway stations.

This comes in the backdrop of the government’s plan to bring in private investment. The railway plans to redevelop railway stations and monetise its land. The redeveloped hubs will be called Railopolis, according to the railways. It will lease the land for 60 years for commercial purposes.

Railway Board Member Nilesh Lal said user charges will be for facilities, which railway will provide to passengers. Secondly, railway wants to discourage relatives and friends from visiting railway stations to receive and see off their kith and kin. “This makes platforms crowded leading to sanitation problems,” he added.