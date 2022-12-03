Rahul Gandhi’s knowledge limited till Baba Baba Black Sheep, says Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi for making a jibe against RSS and BJP over the slogan Jai Shri Ram. Narottam Mishra said Rahul Baba’s knowledge is limited till ‘Baba Baba Black Sheep’. He asserted that the name of Ram starts from the word 'Shri' and ‘Shri’ resembles Goddess ‘Laxmi’ and ‘Mata Sita’. Ram and Krishna are incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

On Saturday, while addressing the media, Mishra at his residence claimed that Rahul Gandhi neither turned the pages of Geeta nor has, possibly, read Ramayana. How he will know that the name of Ram starts from “Shri”? He said Rahul Gandhi might have been advised by some pandit who got the temple-shaped cake cut by the hands of Kamal Nath. He even advised Rahul Gandhi to at least use the net to know the meaning of the word ‘Shri’.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, Rahul Gandhi during the Agar Malwa rally on Friday said RSS doesn’t chant Jai Siya Ram or Jai Sita Ram because there is not even a single woman in that organisation. He urged RSS to also chant ‘Jai Siya Ram’ along with its slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’. He also took on BJP in the same vein. He said that BJP and RSS do not lead their lives the way Ram led his. He also said that a pandit had made him understand the meaning of the slogans Jai Shri Ram, Jai Siya Ram, Jai Sita Ram, etc.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23. On Saturday also, Rahul Gandhi will be moving ahead in Agar Malwa and his yatra will pass through Mahudia, Ankali, Susner, etc. On December 4, Rahul Gandhi will enter Rajasthan.