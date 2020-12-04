Rahul Gandhi condemns cop action on contractual Covid staff in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Former AICC national president Rahul Gandhi condemned the Madhya Pradesh police and government action against Covid contractual employees taken on Thursday through his tweet on Friday. Congress leaders have joined in support of the employees.

Rahul tweeted: “Shameful. This barbaric action on corona warriors is done because they were asking their right and were sitting dharna (sic). This is the display of the power of the unfair BJP government”.

On Thursday, contractual health employees sitting in a dharna at Neelam Park were thrashed by the police. The contractual workers were demanding permanent employment in the health services. It was alleged that they were sitting in a dharna without the requisite permission.

The former chief minister also came out in support of the contractual workers as a delegation of the contractual workers met the ex-CM. Kamal Nath has assured them that they would get his support.