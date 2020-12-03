Bhopal: Police ‘rain lathis’ on protesting corona health workers, detain 30

BHOPAL: Police on Thursday allegedly resorted to lathi charge on Covid-19 health workers who demanding their regularization have been staging protest at Neelam Park for last two days. The protesters claimed that 30 protesters, including two pregnant women, were injured in police cane-charge and hundreds of demonstrators were jailed, a claim denied by the administration.

The authorities said that police vacated the venue without using any force and around 30 people were detailed for resisting police action.

Confrontation took ugly turn after the police tried to remove demonstrators forcefully from Neelam Park on the grounds that they were given permission to hold demonstrations till December 2 and that from Dec 3, the venue was allotted to gas victims for their demonstration. However, when the health workers refused to budge, the police used mild force to make them leave.

Yogesh Raghvanshi, one of corona health workers, said, “We were peacefully demonstrating as we were given permission to remain on premises till 4:00 pm today. But police resorted to lathi charge around 3:00 pm. Nearly 30 colleagues including two pregnant women, were injured and hundred were jailed.” Police said initially they asked the corona health workers to vacate the Park and if they want to continue they would need fresh permission from the authorities, however, the protestors remained adamant. We however managed to vacate the park, said police. Jahangirabad Teshsildar Devendra Chaudhary too clarified, “No lathi-charge took place at the venue. Health workers were removed from Neelam Park and around 30-35 demonstrators have been jailed.”