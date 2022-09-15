Quality of elementary edu: Bhopal at last but one rank

Among divisions, the rank of Bhopal is ninth among the 11 divisions, with Sagar topping the list, followed by Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions. | -

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The school education department released the first quarter district report card for the session 2022-23 for classes I to VIII on Thursday. According to the district report card, Chhatarpur, Balaghat and Chhindwara got the first, the second and the third place respectively. Sagar, Jabalpur and Narmadapuram got the first, the second and the third place respectively in division-wise grading. The ranking of the districts is based on performance and the quality.

However, it is very surprising that the state capital couldn’t find a respectable place in the report despite having all facilities. It has ended up at the 51st position among the 52 districts. Among divisions, the rank of Bhopal is ninth among the 11 divisions, with Sagar topping the list, followed by Jabalpur and Narmadapuram divisions.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Dhanaraju S said that the districts have been given marks on the basis of the work done and the achievements made in the months of June, July and August 2022. It has been developed as per the instructions of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to develop an educational ranking system of the districts, he said.

He further said that in comparison to the previous ranking, Niwari district has jumped 31 places and got 10th position. Guna has improved from the previous ranking of 51 and got 22nd rank this time.

Several action points have been identified in the report on priority basis. On the basis of these works, the report and ranking of the districts will be decided. These tasks are divided into 6 main parts on enrollment and placement of children, quality academic achievements, professional development of teachers, equity, infrastructure, physical facilities and good governance processes etc. Total 32 indices are included and it will be changed from time to time according to the priority of each quarter, Dhanraju said.