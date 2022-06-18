Protest in Sehore over Agnipath scheme

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing violent protests across several states over the Agnipath scheme, youths in Sehore took out a protest rally on Saturday and later handed over a memorandum to SDM at the Collectorate office, which was addressed to the President of India.

The youths gathered at Town Hall near the bus stand on Saturday from where they carried out a protest rally.

The policemen in anti-riot gear were seen chasing away the protesters, several of whom were stopped near the entry gate of the Collectorate as a model code of conduct is in force. However when the youths were assured of peaceful protest, they were allowed to enter the premises.

They later handed over a memorandum to SDM Satish Rai in which they demanded old army recruitment process and relaxation of the two years age limit.