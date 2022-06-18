Sehore: Collector, SP inspects strong room in Budni

Collector Chandra Mohan Thakur along with superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi inspect strong room in Budni (Sehore) |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Chandra Mohan Thakur along with superintendent of police (SP) Mayank Awasthi reached Budhni in Sehore district on Friday and inspected the strong room.

Collector Thakur took stock of arrangements here including CCTV cameras and fire safety equipment. He directed to keep election materials like voter lists, ballot papers etc. in the strong room in a safe and orderly manner and to distribute it to his polling party. He also appealed to voters to come out of their houses and cast their votes on the polling day.

He also asked the government employees to inform people about casting their votes. SP, Awasthi reviewed the security arrangement at the strong room and gave important instructions to police officials. During the inspection, Collector and SP were accompanied by SDM Radheshyam Baghel and other staff officials.

