Private schools Association gheraoes Directorate of Public Instructions office

BHOPAL: Private Schools Association, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, gheroed Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) in protest against non-fulfillment of demands including waiver of recognition’s renewal fee for 2022-2023 to 2024-2025 as it was done in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

The association president Ajit Singh alleged that the visit of education department inspection team for renewal of recognition is simply ‘harassment’ as the inspections were carried out when schools were closed.

Similarly, he further alleged that parents are not clearing fee dues and on the contrary, they are taking admission of their wards in government schools pressurizing private schools for issuing Transfer Certificate (TCs).

He also alleged that the MP government has not given RTE reimbursement amount against students given admission under RTE act (Right to Free and Compulsory Education) without school fee from 2012 to 2021.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra has ordered many times for compensation during 2011-2012 to 2015-2016 but the District Project Coordinator (DPC) did not pay it. Institutions applications are pending in DPC. RTE portal has been closed down so institutions are not uploading their applications for compensation. So the government is requested to open a portal. Association has also demanded waive of all taxes, electricity bill, banks loan installments Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) pending against private schools, Ajit Singh added.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:36 PM IST