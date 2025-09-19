 Preserve Craft Heritage, Increase Global Presence: MoS To Students At NIFT Bhopal’s 13th Convocation
Pabitra Margherita, MoS, was speaking at the institute’s 13th convocation ceremony at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Addressing the students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) here on Friday, Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, highlighted their responsibility in preserving India’s craft heritage while enhancing its global presence. 

Margherita was speaking at the institute’s 13th convocation ceremony at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre.  The event marked the graduation of the institute’s 14th batch, the class of 2025.

Tanu Kashyap, the Director General of NIFT, urged graduates to enter the world as conscious designers, reminding them that design is not only about creativity but also about responsibility. She praised the Bhopal campus as a vibrant learning hub for creative minds and was acknowledged as a constant pillar of strength whose vision continues to guide NIFT nationwide.

This year, 91 students were awarded degrees across three disciplines: 27 in Fashion and Lifestyle Accessory Design (F&LAD), 32 in Textile Design (TD), and 32 in Master of Fashion Management (MFM). The NIFT Best Academic Performance Award was given to gold medalists: Riya Jhavar (AD), Riddhi Jain (TD), Sia Marwah (MFM),Modita Shah (TD), and Shaily Jain (TD). 

