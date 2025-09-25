 POCSO Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs FSL To Retest DNA Samples
The High Court has directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Bhopal to retest DNA samples by a team of three scientists and present their report within ten days related to a POCSO case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
POCSO Case: Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs FSL To Retest DNA Samples | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court has directed the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Bhopal to retest DNA samples by a team of three scientists and present their report within ten days related to a POCSO case.

The court directive came after Scientific Officer and Assistant Chemical Examiner, Dr Sujata Gautam admitted in her affidavit that she committed a mistake in preparing the report of DNA samples.

The court ordered Dr Gautam shall not be a member of the team that will retest the samples.

A division bench of Justice Vivek Agrawal and Justice AK Singh said ‘she (Dr Gautam) has admitted the mistake however mere admission of mistake is not sufficient’.

MP News: Government Wheat Worth Over ₹11 Lakh Seized After 3-Month Delay In Gwalior
article-image

‘We further direct her to undergo refresher course/training programme before she can be deployed for the work of testing’, the court said. Further the court said all her reports shall be cross-checked by another scientist and counter signed by other scientist before they are presented to the Court.

Her appointing authority is directed to take action for such a glaring mistake, the court ordered.

She is also divested of her responsibilities of testing the samples as such mistakes can play havoc with the life of a victim/accused, the court said. The court was hearing a criminal appeal filed by a convict in POCSO case.

